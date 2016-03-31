Bringing The World Home To You

Alaska Volcano Mellows After Wreaking Havoc

Published March 31, 2016 at 1:33 PM EDT

Alaska’s Pavlof Volcano has calmed down after days of dramatic activity. Early this week, the volcano, which is in the southwest part of the state, threw a thick brown and gray cloud 37,000 feet into the sky.

The blast inconvenienced travelers across Alaska and spewed ash over Nelson Lagoon, a village 55 miles northeast of the volcano, where residents stayed indoors and watched porches and roofs darken.

Greta Mart, acting news director and reporter at KUCB in Unalaska, Alaska, speaks with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti about Pavlof’s latest eruption.

  • Greta Mart, Acting News Director and Reporter at KUCB, in Unalaska, Alaska.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A shot of Pavlof Volcano erupting this week, as seen from Cold Bay. (Candace Shaack/KUCB)
A shot of Pavlof Volcano erupting this week, as seen from Cold Bay. (Candace Shaack/KUCB)