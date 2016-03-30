German Politician Criticizes Migrant Policy And Terrorism Response

Beatrix von Storch is a member of the European Parliament, and a member of Germany’s anti-immigration party, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), which translates to Alternative for Germany.

Earlier this month, AfD picked up seats for the first time in the German parliament in three regions of the country. One of the party’s leaders, Frauke Petry, has suggested that police should be able to shoot migrants attempting to enter Germany illegally.

Von Storch discusses that controversial stance with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti.

Guest

Beatrix von Storch, member of the European Parliament and a member of Alternative für Deutschland. She tweets @Beatrix_vStorch.

