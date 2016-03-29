Bringing The World Home To You

Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Appear In 'Merchant Of Venice' Production

Published March 29, 2016 at 7:01 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. I am not bound to please thee with my answers. That surely is something Ruth Bader Ginsburg has heard at the Supreme Court, though not, of course, uttered by Shylock in Shakespeare's famous courtroom scene. This July is her chance. Her grandson performs in a production of "The Merchant Of Venice" in that city. And Justice Ginsburg will preside over a mock trial based on the play. The event marks the 500th anniversary of the Jewish ghetto in Venice. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

