Inside The Beanie Baby Boom And Bust

Published March 28, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT

How did Beanie Babies go from $5 plush toys to collectibles valued at thousands and then worthless dust catchers? And how does the Beanie Baby story relate to other bubble markets? Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson spoke with Zac Bissonnette, author of “The Great Beanie Baby Bubble” in March, 2015. Today we revisit that conversation as the book comes out in paperback.

Guest

  • Zac Bissonnette, author of books including “The Great Beanie Baby Bubble.”

