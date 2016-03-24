The Troubled Life And Exquisite Music Of Chet Baker

“Born to Be Blue” a new biopic about jazz great Chet Baker opens in theaters tomorrow. The film will bring new attention to Baker, whose musicianship was often overshadowed by his drug addiction. In 2002, James Gavin published the biography “Deep in a Dream: The Long Night of Chet Baker.” Here & Now’s Robin Young spoke with him then about the book. We revisit that conversation.

[Youtube]

Songs In This Segment

Lew Brown and Ray Henderson, “The Thrill is Gone” performed by Chet Baker

Johnny Burke, “Aren’t You Glad You’re You” performed by Chet Baker

Eddie DeLange and James Van Heusen, “Deep In a Dream” performed by Chet Baker

Gene DePaul and Don Raye, “You Don’t Know What Love Is” performed by Chet Baker

Lorenz Hart and Richard Rogers, “My Funny Valentine” performed by Chet Baker

Lorenz Hart and Richard Rogers, “My Funny Valentine” performed by Ethan Hawke

Lorenz Hart and Richard Rogers, “My Funny Valentine” performed by the Gary Mulligan Quartet (featuring Chet Baker)

Jimmy McHugh and Frank Loesser, “Let’s Get Lost” performed by Chet Baker

Guest

James Gavin, author of “Deep In A Dream.” He tweets @JamesGavinBooks.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.