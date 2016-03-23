Bringing The World Home To You

Australian Prime Minister Slightly Changes Borrowed Slogan Using Change

By Steve Inskeep
Published March 23, 2016 at 5:39 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A real politician used the slogan of a fictional president. Julia Louis-Dreyfus' character in "Veep" runs on the slogan, continuity with change. The writer tells The Guardian it's a hollow and oxymoronic phrase, which Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is now using.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRIME MINISTER MALCOLM TURNBULL: You have continuity, and you have change. And there has been a lot of change.

INSKEEP: To be fair, it's not a total rip-off. Turnbull's slogan isn't continuity with change, but continuity and change. That's different. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
