In Another Historic Visit, Obama Heads To Argentina

President Barack Obama leaves Cuba and flies to Argentina today. The trip has been billed as an opportunity to expand economic and political relations between the two countries, but it also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the military coup that set off what’s known as Argentina’s Dirty War.

Obama’s schedule in Buenos Aires includes a visit to the memorial for victims of the Dirty War. He is also set to announce the declassification of documents that will shed light on the United States’ role during that period.

Gonzalo Paz, an expert in Argentine politics and a researcher at Georgetown University, speaks with Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti about the significance of the visit and the anticipated declassification.

Guest

Gonzalo Paz, Ph.D., Argentine politics expert and researcher at Georgetown University.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.