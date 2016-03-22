Brussels Commuter Describes Evacuation After Terrorist Attack

The attack this morning at Brussels’ Maelbeek subway station was the deadliest of the three blasts that hit the city today. More than 20 people were killed and over 100 injured.

Evan Lamos works for Euractiv.com near the European Union headquarters. He was on the subway behind the one that was attacked, and was evacuated through a smoky tunnel.

“I think the city is probably reacting in similar ways to situations in the past, where we’ve had threats, where everyone is trying to figure out what the right reaction for them is, where they should go, whether they should get away from things or stay where they are,” Lamos told Here & Now’s Robin Young.

He added: “It’s a little bit surreal to think that, had I been a little bit earlier by just a few minutes, then I would have been on that metro. I’m still waiting for that to hit me.”

Lamos documented most of his terrifying commute on his Twitter account.

On the Metro between Schuman and Maelbeek. We have just been stopped due to an “incident on the line”. Can hear soft thudding in distance.

Smoke in the tunnel as we evacuate.

This was the scene a short while ago, between the Arts-Lois and Maelbeek metro stations in Brussels. pic.twitter.com/aTZjqsF7Gt

Was able to help carry this brave little guy out from the Metro line to Arts-Loi. pic.twitter.com/vHRIlORz2v

Here’s another video of the scene in the Metro, while waiting to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/WAf0b6Divi

Evan Lamos, Brussels resident and multimedia director at Euractiv.com. He tweets @evanlamos.

