Doublecheck Your Locale Before You Check-In Your Location

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Romania got a moment of fame. Rap star Snoop Dogg was in Bogota, Colombia and mistakenly entered his location on social media as Bogota, Romania, which caused excitement. The tiny town's mayor invited him for cabbage stew. Our friends at Vice sent a reporter to check out the town, finding scenic views and people growing hemp. Snoop Dogg later said he Steve Harveyed (ph) his location but that he'll visit Romania soon.