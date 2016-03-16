What Tuesday's Results Mean For The Rest Of The Presidential Campaign

Donald Trump’s victories in Florida, Illinois and North Carolina put him over the halfway mark in the delegate count he needs to win the Republican nomination. But John Kasich’s big win in Ohio keeps open the possibility of a contested convention.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with NPR’s Ron Elving about the nuts and bolts of what could happen on the Republican side, and whether Bernie Sanders still has a chance on the Democratic side.

Guest

Ron Elving, senior Washington editor for NPR. He tweets @relving.

