College Golfer Plays Like A Pro On PGA Tour, Paid Like An Amateur

Published March 15, 2016 at 7:02 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Golfer Lee McCoy played brilliantly at the Valspar Championship. The 22-year-old finished in fourth place - big money on the PGA Tour. Unfortunately, he played as an amateur. So McCoy couldn't collect the cash prize of nearly $300,000. The University of Georgia student said sure, it stinks. But he still had gas money to get back to school. A grand total of $350 in his checking account. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition