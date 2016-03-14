Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Russia To Start Pulling Military Out Of Syria

Published March 14, 2016 at 3:12 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian military to begin withdrawing from Syria tomorrow. The Russians have been conducting airstrikes in Syria since late last year, it said to help Syrian President Bashar Assad fight ISIS. But critics say Russia has really been targeting the rebel forces opposed to Assad. Here & Now’s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR’s diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.