Asia Leads The World In The Feat Of Reciting Thousands Of Pi Digits
Today is Pi Day, a time to celebrate the never-ending number that helps us calculate the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.
Here in the U.S., Pi Day has officially become a "thing" — for example, today at Whole Foods, you can get slices of pie for $3.14, and if you can solve math problems from a Princeton professor, Pizza Hut will give you 3.14 years' worth of free pizza.
The developing world, which we cover in this blog, loves its pi, too.
Suresh Kumar Sharma, a 21-year-old former vegetable vendor from Jaipur, India, is the current record holder on the Pi World Ranking List when it comes to reciting the digits of pi. In October 2015, he recited 70,030 numbers in 17 hours. To do it, he associated every number with an image. Now he helps coach others in their memorization skills.
The Guinness World Records, however, says the top pi reciter is Rajveer Meena from India who reeled off 70,000 digits in just 10 hours in 2015 while blindfolded.
(Meanwhile, a 69-year-old Japanese man says he's the unofficial record-holder, claiming he can recite about 111,700 digits.)
Here's a roundup of global pi facts, past and present.
