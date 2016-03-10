Bringing The World Home To You

The Burp Heard 'Round The World

Published March 10, 2016 at 7:18 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. A few weeks ago, we told you about a man in Austria who loves a good kebab, one with lots of onions. After wolfing one down in Vienna, he let out a particularly loud belch and police gave him a ticket for violating public decency. Well, it didn't take long for the story of this burp-perp (ph) to echo across the Internet, and now a Turkish kebab company has offered him a free visit to Istanbul. Oh, the food chain is also paying his $77 fine. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition