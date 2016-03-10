Is McDonald's Liable For Labor Violations At Franchise Stores?

A hearing begins today that looks at whether McDonald’s is responsible when operators of its franchise stores are accused of labor violations, like firing workers who participated in strikes calling for a $15 per hour minimum wage. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Al Jazeera America’s Ali Velshi about why the case is being closely watched.

Ali Velshi, host of “Ali Velshi on Target” on Al Jazeera America. He tweets @AliVelshi.

