Is McDonald's Liable For Labor Violations At Franchise Stores?

Published March 10, 2016 at 1:33 PM EST

A hearing begins today that looks at whether McDonald’s is responsible when operators of its franchise stores are accused of labor violations, like firing workers who participated in strikes calling for a $15 per hour minimum wage. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Al Jazeera America’s Ali Velshi about why the case is being closely watched.

