Luke Skywalker Endorses U.S. Senate Challenger

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Seems everyone is weighing in on the Ohio Senate race. President Obama backs Ted Strickland. John Boehner endorsed Rob Portman, the incumbent. This week Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld announced his own star supporter. Luke Skywalker endorses Sittenfeld, his press release said. Of course it was Mark Hamill, who plays Luke in "Star Wars."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARK HAMILL: He's young. He's energetic. He's right on the issues. And he'll make a very forceful senator.

