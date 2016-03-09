Carly Fiorina Says She's 'Horrified' By Trump, Endorses Ted Cruz

Businesswoman Carly Fiorina, who ended her own presidential bid last month, has endorsed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Appearing at a Cruz rally in Miami on Wednesday morning, Fiorina said she voted for Cruz in Virginia's recent primary, and praised his record in challenging Washington's status quo.

Calling Cruz a "real constitutional conservative," she said "he is a fearless fighter and reformer, and he didn't care much whether he got invited to the cocktail parties in Washington, D.C." Fiorina said.

Listen to a clip below, where Fiorina says Cruz is proud to be known by "the enemies he's made in the D.C. cartel."

Fiorina also took the moment to say she is "horrified" by Donald Trump, and believes Cruz is the only candidate who can beat him. Trump won several states Tuesday night and is leading Cruz in delegate counts.

"The truth is, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are two sides of the same coin. They're not going to reform the system. They are the system," she said.

"So when the establishment says ... he's too much of a fighter, he won't get along, I say, 'You go, Ted.' " The crowd echoed her line with chants of "You go, Ted."

