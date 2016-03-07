Bringing The World Home To You

The Test Track For Cars Of The Future Is Open In Ann Arbor

Published March 7, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST

Test tracks have always been places where car companies found out how fast a car could go or how well it took a curve. But now, there’s a test track for the cars of the future.

Here & Now’s Micki Maynard visits Mcity, which looks like a movie set but is actually where self-driving cars learn to behave on American roads.

Huei Peng is director of the University of Michigan Mobility Transformation Center, which oversees the test facility Mcity, and studies connected and autonomous vehicle technologies and promotes their deployment. (Micki Maynard/Here & Now)
