Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

1 Lottery Playing Brother Is Luckier Than The Other

Published March 7, 2016 at 7:12 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's why I got into radio. My brother got on the staff of a high school radio station. I thought, if he can do it, I can. Sibling rivalry is powerful, as it was for James and Bob Stocklas. They were traveling home from vacation together when both bought lottery tickets. Bob won and gets a check for $7. His brother James won $290 million. Now every sibling in America is pulling for Bob to top that. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition