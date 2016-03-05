Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, how will the GOP next try to take down the Donald? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: They're going to kidnap him and replace him with an imposter. The plan isn't going to work when the surrogate too closely resembles a human being.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: In a genius move, the GOP will nominate a true man of the people, someone born in America, a man beloved by everybody, especially Chris Christie. I speak, of course, of Bruce Springsteen.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bobcat Goldthwait.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: They're going to replace his self-tanner with barbecue sauce...

(LAUGHTER)

GOLDTHWAIT: ...And wait for him to stand dangerously close to Chris Christie.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, panel, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON’T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Roxanne Roberts and Bobcat Goldthwait. Thanks to all of you for listening. I appreciate it, glad you did. We'll see you next from New York City.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.