Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now panel, how will the GOP next try to take down the Donald? Adam Burke.
ADAM BURKE: They're going to kidnap him and replace him with an imposter. The plan isn't going to work when the surrogate too closely resembles a human being.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.
ROXANNE ROBERTS: In a genius move, the GOP will nominate a true man of the people, someone born in America, a man beloved by everybody, especially Chris Christie. I speak, of course, of Bruce Springsteen.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Bobcat Goldthwait.
BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT: They're going to replace his self-tanner with barbecue sauce...
(LAUGHTER)
GOLDTHWAIT: ...And wait for him to stand dangerously close to Chris Christie.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: Well, panel, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON’T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Roxanne Roberts and Bobcat Goldthwait. Thanks to all of you for listening. I appreciate it, glad you did. We'll see you next from New York City.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
