Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ohio Police Encourage Owner Of Drugs To Claim Missing Bag

Published March 4, 2016 at 6:51 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Police in Macedonia, Ohio, offer sympathy to the owner of lost property which turned up in a hotel room trashcan. Police wrote a Facebook post offering to help. An officer wrote, we all know the emptiness inside when you lose something so valuable and encouraged the owner to come in and see us. Police even posted a photo in case the owner might recognize his or her bag containing a gram of high-grade crystal meth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition