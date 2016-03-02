Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Did Supreme Court Justices Forget To Pay The Light Bill?

Published March 2, 2016 at 5:55 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with more news from a dramatic week at the Supreme Court. On Monday, Justice Clarence Thomas asked questions - a rare event. Yesterday, the High Court went dark - literally. The lights briefly flickered out during oral arguments. Justice is blind though, and the case at hand continued through about five minutes of dim light. Chief Justice John Roberts lightened this mood at the end joking at one point, I knew we should have paid that bill. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition