Did Supreme Court Justices Forget To Pay The Light Bill?

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with more news from a dramatic week at the Supreme Court. On Monday, Justice Clarence Thomas asked questions - a rare event. Yesterday, the High Court went dark - literally. The lights briefly flickered out during oral arguments. Justice is blind though, and the case at hand continued through about five minutes of dim light. Chief Justice John Roberts lightened this mood at the end joking at one point, I knew we should have paid that bill. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.