South Korean Lawmakers Conduct Tag-Team Filibuster
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kentucky's Rand Paul once spoke for more than 12 hours, a filibuster in the Senate - impressive. But South Korean lawmakers did more. Members of the opposition staged a tag-team filibuster against an antiterrorism bill. By yesterday, they had been talking more than 115 hours - a world record.
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
And Steve, let me just take a few hours to expand on what that means...
INSKEEP: Sadly, Renee, we have time limits.
MONTAGNE: Oh, it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.