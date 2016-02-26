Bringing The World Home To You

Smell Dating Service Is Off To A Good Start

Published February 26, 2016 at 7:04 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a solution to a problem with online dating. You can see somebody's picture, find their background, but you could not tell how the other person smells until the launch of a new service, Smell Dating. You pay a fee. They mail you a T-shirt. You wear it for three days and send it back. You, then, receive used T-shirts of other people. Apparently, people want this service. A website says registration for the first round of Smell Dating is now closed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition