Creditors Question Rapper 50 Cent's Financial Status

Published February 23, 2016 at 7:17 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with bankruptcy news on 50 Cent. The rapper whose given name is Curtis Jackson filed for bankruptcy protection. This blocked a mortgage lender, a business partner and a woman who won a lawsuit against him for publishing a sex tape. His creditors question his financial status. He says he's broke, but he posted Instagram photos showing piles of cash in a refrigerator. In another photo, 50 Cent uses bricks of money to spell the word broke. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

