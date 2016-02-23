Creditors Question Rapper 50 Cent's Financial Status

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with bankruptcy news on 50 Cent. The rapper whose given name is Curtis Jackson filed for bankruptcy protection. This blocked a mortgage lender, a business partner and a woman who won a lawsuit against him for publishing a sex tape. His creditors question his financial status. He says he's broke, but he posted Instagram photos showing piles of cash in a refrigerator. In another photo, 50 Cent uses bricks of money to spell the word broke. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.