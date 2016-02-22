Bringing The World Home To You

Debate Over Brexit Heats Up

Published February 22, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST
Mayor of London Boris Johnson announces that he will be backing the 'Leave EU' campaign whilst speaking to the press outside his London home on February 21, 2016 in London, England. Mr Johnson announced his intentions for the EU referendum and to which campaign he will lend his support. (Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Prime Minister David Cameron told the House of Commons today that the U.K. should stay in the European Union. But London Mayor Boris Johnson, a member of Cameron’s Conservative Party, has come out against staying in the E.U.

With the battle lines being drawn, the campaign is underway ahead of a public vote on the so-called “Brexit” or Britain leaving the E.U., on June 23. The BBC’s Rob Watson joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

Guest

  • Rob Watson, U.K. political correspondent for BBC World Service. He tweets @robwatsonbbc.

