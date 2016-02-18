Bringing The World Home To You

How South Carolina's Primaries Became 'First In The South'

Published February 18, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST

From the “white primaries” to “dirty tricks,” South Carolina politics have a long and complicated history. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with historian Vernon Burton and political scientist Gibbs Knotts about how those politics have shaped the state’s presidential primaries into one of the most influential contests in the country.

