Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Saturday’s GOP Debate Tied For Most Watched This Year

Published February 15, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Ohio Governor John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Donald Trump, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Ben Carson stand on stage during a CBS News GOP Debate February 13, 2016 at the Peace Center in Greenville, South Carolina. Residents of South Carolina will vote for the Republican candidate at the primary on February 20. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Ohio Governor John Kasich, Jeb Bush, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Donald Trump, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Ben Carson stand on stage during a CBS News GOP Debate February 13, 2016 at the Peace Center in Greenville, South Carolina. Residents of South Carolina will vote for the Republican candidate at the primary on February 20. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

More than 11 million people watched Saturday’s contentious debate on CBS between the six Republican presidential candidates, matching the viewership for last week’s GOP debate on ABC. Donald Trump and Jeb Bush sparred over whether George W. Bush kept the country safe after the 9/11 attacks, and Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio went mano a mano on immigration and who could speak Spanish better. Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Lisa Mullens sat down with Rick Klein of ABC News to discuss the debate.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.