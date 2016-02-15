Bringing The World Home To You

Love Was In The Air On Valentine's Day

Published February 15, 2016 at 7:28 AM EST

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Mary Louise Kelly. Love is in the air, or at least it was in Latvia this Valentine's Day. Fifty couples got married in hot air balloons at what's known as The Love Cup Festival. They were trying to set a Guinness World Record for most simultaneous weddings while floating in hot air balloons. No word yet on whether they qualified. We do know the balloons were tied to cars to keep them from soaring too high, and those knots were tied tight. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition