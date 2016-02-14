Take One Letter Away, And Here's A Puzzle To Marry Two Words All Day

On-air challenge: Change one letter of each word and rearrange the result to get a new word that can follow it, to complete a common two-word phrase.

For example: FALL ... changing one of the L's to a T --> FLAT: Fall Flat.

Last week's challenge, based on an idea by listener Jon Herman: If PAJAMA represents first, and REBUKE represents second, what nine-letter word can represent third? There are two possible answers, one common and one not so common. Either one will be counted correct.

Answer:A nine-letter word representing "third" would be SCOLIOSIS (or, less commonly, SILICOSIS).

Winner: Joe DeVincentis of Salem, Mass.

Next week's challenge:Name something to eat. Change one letter in it and rearrange the result. You'll name the person who makes this food. Who is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Feb. 18, at 3 p.m. ET.

