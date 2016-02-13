Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Prediction

Published February 13, 2016 at 10:03 AM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the big gift this Valentine's Day? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: The Donald Trump blowup doll. For anyone who likes to be insulted during sex.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: It's the Marco Rubio See-and-Say Cupid. Pull the string and it says, make no mistake, I love you. Make no mistake, I love you. Make no mistake, I love you.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: An actual beating heart ripped from the chest of whoever next ticks off Chris Christie.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, panel, we'll tell you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Roxanne Roberts, Mo Rocca. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me