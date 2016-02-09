Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New Hampshire Primary: The View From The Farm

Published February 9, 2016 at 1:45 PM EST

Carole Soule and her husband Bruce Dawson run Miles Smith Farm in Loudon, New Hampshire. They produce meat, and have Scottish Highlander cattle, pigs, rabbits, a couple horses, chickens and geese.

Soule says farming is important in New Hampshire and she is taking advantage of primary season to give the farming community more attention. She has attended several candidate events, and even brought her animals along to some of them.

She spoke with Here & Now‘s Robin Young at her farm.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A scene from Miles Smith Farm in Loudon, New Hampshire. Miles Smith Farm is a 36-acre, family-owned grass-fed beef farm. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
/
/
A scene from Miles Smith Farm in Loudon, New Hampshire. Miles Smith Farm is a 36-acre, family-owned grass-fed beef farm. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
Carole Soule poses with two of her bovine friends at the the Miles Smith Farm in Loudon, New Hampshire.
/
/
Carole Soule poses with two of her bovine friends at the the Miles Smith Farm in Loudon, New Hampshire.
Carole Soule's husband Bruce Dawson is pictured with Bleu at Miles Smith Farm. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)
/
/
Carole Soule's husband Bruce Dawson is pictured with Bleu at Miles Smith Farm. (Jill Ryan/Here & Now)