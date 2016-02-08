Bringing The World Home To You

Discarded Girl Scout Cookie Box Helps Police Find Their Man

Published February 8, 2016 at 7:26 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In "Hansel and Gretel," a trail of crumbs led to a gingerbread house. For California police, it was Girl Scout cookies that led them to their man. A motorcyclist had taken them on a high-speed chase, tossing a box of Thin Mints as he got away. And inside? A handwritten thank-you note from the Girl Scouts and a phone number for where to buy more. They called the number. And you might say it was another good deed that Girl Scouts have done. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

