All Chipotle Locations Closed During Lunch Today For Food Safety Meeting

Chipotle locations across the country are closed Monday for a few hours, for a company-wide food safety meeting.

The chain has been struggling since October with a string of E. coli outbreaks and norovirus incidents that have sent its sales and stock plummeting. Though there have been no new reports of illnesses since early December, and the CDC last week declared that Chipotle’s E. coli outbreak appears to be over, the company is still working to regain customer confidence.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger about the impact the training is likely to have on food safety and public perception, and how well Chipotle is weathering this crisis.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst with CBS News and host of “Jill on Money.” She tweets @jillonmoney.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.