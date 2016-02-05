Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Pride And Prejudice And Zombies' Takes An Undead Spin On Jane Austen

Published February 5, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST

[Youtube]

Cover of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” opens in movie theaters around the country today. The film takes Jane Austen’s much beloved classic “Pride and Prejudice” and turns its heroine, Elizabeth Bennet, into a warrior, as well as a woman of wit.

Those skills prove useful as England is beset by the zombie menace and Elizabeth attracts the attention of the wealthy, arrogant and skilled swordsman Mr. Darcy.

“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” is based on Seth Grahame-Smith’s 2009 bestseller.Here & Now revisits host Robin Young’s 2009 conversation with Seth Grahame-Smith about his peculiar take on Jane Austen’s work.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

/
/