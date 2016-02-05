Kitten Makes Himself At Home In Pet Food Warehouse

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In a headline straight out of The Onion, the Daily Mirror reports, missing cat found twice its original size after living for 14 months in a pet food factory. It took the factory months to figure out a cat was responsible for the holes in the pet food boxes. And Clive, who'd slipped away as a slender kitten, returned as a really fat cat. He ballooned so much the parents had to introduce Clive to their young daughter as a new pet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.