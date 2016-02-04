Bringing The World Home To You

Sole Air Traveler 'Felt Like A Rock Star'

Published February 4, 2016 at 6:05 AM EST

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Mary Louise Kelly with the story of an air traveler who did not have to put up with crying babies or anyone slamming the tray table behind her because she was the only passenger on the plane. A woman in China was flying home when a blizzard prompted everyone else to switch to earlier planes. So flight CZ2833 went ahead with just Ms. Zhang on board. She was unfazed this might have wasted fuel, telling the BBC, I felt like a rock star. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

