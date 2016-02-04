Remembering The Comic Genius Of Bob Elliott

Comedian Bob Elliott died on Tuesday at the age of 92. For more than 40 years, he and the late Ray Goulding were “Bob and Ray,” delighting radio and television audiences with their deadpan comedy.

Bob Elliot also fathered a comedic dynasty. His son Chris Elliott and Chris’s daughter Abby Elliot have both been cast members of “Saturday Night Live.”

Here & Now remembers Bob Elliott by revisiting host Robin Young’s 2007 interview with Bob Elliott. We’ll also hear a bit of Robin’s 2012 interview with Chris Elliott about his “Unauthorized Autobiography.”

