Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Remembering President Garfield

Published February 2, 2016 at 1:45 PM EST
James Abram Garfield (1831 - 1881) 20th President of the United States being assassinated at Baltimore Station, Ohio. Following his support of civil service reform he was shot by Charles Guiteau, a disappointed office seeker. Original Publication: People Disc - HD0136 (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
James Abram Garfield (1831 - 1881) 20th President of the United States being assassinated at Baltimore Station, Ohio. Following his support of civil service reform he was shot by Charles Guiteau, a disappointed office seeker. Original Publication: People Disc - HD0136 (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

As the Republicans move toward their convention in Cleveland this summer, it’s still anyone’s guess who the nominee will be. Things were even less clear over a century ago, when James A. Garfield emerged as the surprise choice at a brokered convention, back in 1880. Garfield won the White House, but his term was cut short by an assassin’s bullet.

David C. Barnett from Here & Now contributor WCPN reports on the life and death of the president Americans barely got to know. Garfield’s story is also the subject of “Murder Of A President,” a television documentary airing tonight on PBS.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.