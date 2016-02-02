Bringing The World Home To You

Dutch Police Enlist Eagle To Take Down Drone

Published February 2, 2016 at 6:54 AM EST

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. With the rise of drones comes the rise of nuisance and dangerous drones interfering with air traffic control and firefighting. Now Dutch police are seeing if they can take down illegally operated drones with eagles, yes, those regal predators with sharp talons. The police said using trained eagles is a real possibility after releasing a dramatic video of an eagle swooping into the air and snatching an unsuspecting drone right out of the sky. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

