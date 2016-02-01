Taco Literacy Class; Sake-Flavored KitKats

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Students at the University of Kentucky can now get credit for studying and eating tacos. Kentucky has a growing Latino population, so why not offer a college course on taco literacy as a way into Latino culture? In Japan, Kit Kats have just gotten more culturally appealing. Today, Nestle rolls out a sake-flavored Kit Kat, giving the little chocolate wafers an aftertaste of Japan's national drink. It's MORNING EDITION.