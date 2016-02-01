Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Session: A Mexican Obsession With Morrissey

Published February 1, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST
The band Mexrrissey says it's "delving into Mexico's unlikely obsession for all things Morrissey." (Mexrrissey via Facebook)
For this week’s edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson sits down with Anne Litt of KCRW in Santa Monica. She shares new music from Charlie Hilton, M. Ward and Mexrrissey. Mexrrissey is a play on the name of the British artist Morrissey. The band is Mexican and on its Facebook page it claims to be “delving into Mexico’s unlikely obsession for all things Morrissey.”


Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Songs In This Segment

Charlie Hilton, “100 Million”

[Youtube]

M. Ward, “Girl From Conejo Valley”

[Youtube]

Mexrrissey, “International Playgirl”

[Youtube]

Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up”

[Youtube]

Pete Yorn, “Summer Was A Day”

[Youtube]

Guest

