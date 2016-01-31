Stuck In The Middle With U — Or A, Or B ...
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some six-letter words. For each one, insert two letters in the exact center to complete a familiar eight-letter word.
For example: ACCENT --> ACCIDENT.
Last week's challenge, from listener Fred Piscop of Bellmore, N.Y.:Take these three phrases:
Turkey breast
Ski slope
Cash drawer
What very unusual property do they have in common?
Answer: In each phrase, the second word can be anagrammed to complete another common phrase:
Turkey breast --> turkey baster
Ski slope --> ski poles
Cash Drawer --> cash reward
Winner: Richard Harris of Centennial, Colo.
Next week's challenge, from listener Michael Shteyman of Odenton, Md.:Take the name of a country and a well-known city in the Middle East — 12 letters in all. Rearrange these letters to name another country and another well-known city in the Middle East. What places are these?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here.
