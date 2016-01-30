Bringing The World Home To You

Prediction

Published January 30, 2016 at 12:05 PM EST

MIKE PESCA, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next antiquated idea to come back in style? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: By the end of the 2016 election cycle, Americans will once again believe that anyone - and we mean anyone - can grow up to be president.

(LAUGHTER)

PESCA: Shelby Fero.

SHELBY FERO: All rappers will have to craft their own chains using alchemy.

(LAUGHTER)

PESCA: Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Frustrated with healthcare costs, doctors will just give up and announce that leeches can now suck bile out of your T-zone and smoking a glass of raw eggs will bring balance to your humors.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well...

FERO: Very specific.

KURTIS: ...If any of that happens, panel, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

PESCA: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Peter Grosz and Shelby Fero. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Mike Pesca of the of the podcast The Gist, and we will see you next week. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me