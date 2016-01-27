Bringing The World Home To You

FBI Agent Says Occupiers Could Have Left Peacefully

Published January 27, 2016 at 3:06 PM EST

Authorities say the armed group occupying the national wildlife preserve in Oregon was given “ample opportunity” to leave peacefully.

Greg Bretzing, the FBI’s Portland special agent in charge, said at a news conference Wednesday that authorities took a deliberate and measured response to those who took over Malheur National Wildlife Refuge on Jan. 2. He says they’re working to safely remove those who are still occupying the site.

Bretzing says authorities tried to conduct a traffic stop safely and away from local residents Tuesday night, which ended with eight arrests and the death of one man.

He wouldn’t release specifics about the death, saying only that the man died as authorities tried to take him into custody.

Bretzing says the activists “have chosen to threaten and intimidate the America they profess to love.”

