Eye-Catching Airbnb Listing Looks Promising But Chilly

Published January 26, 2016 at 7:35 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Brooklyn can be a tough place to find dings, so this eye-catching Airbnb listing looked promising. For $200, stay in Snowpocalypse's most desirable getaway. Dripping with alt-lifestyle aura, come experience this chic dome-style bungalow. It was, in fact, an igloo from fresh snow. Airbnb removed the post with a note to the hopeful landlords, asking them to please list a space with a, quote, "roof that doesn't melt." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition