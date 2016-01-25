Countering The Super Bowl Counterfeiters

The match-ups for Super Bowl 50 are now set. On Feb. 7, it will be the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers vying for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Now is the time that sophisticated counterfeit tickets and merchandise scams go into overdrive. Beth Willon from Here & Now contributor KQED looks at the technological race between the NFL and counterfeiters.

Reporter

Beth Willon, senior news editor and reporter for KQED. She tweets @bethwillon.

