Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Students In Chattanooga, Tenn., Get A Snow Day After All

Published January 22, 2016 at 6:57 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Kids in Chattanooga, Tenn., were begging for a snow day all week. They flooded a local news station with tweets pretending to be school officials and proclaiming that school was canceled. The station wasn't buying it, tweeting back, kids, closings don't work like that, and we're not that dumb. But pranksters got the last laugh. As a giant winter storm intensified yesterday, the real administrators canceled classes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition