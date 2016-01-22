Bringing The World Home To You

'Modern Love' Becomes A Podcast

Published January 22, 2016 at 1:40 PM EST
(Brian Rea for The New York Times)
The New York Times’ popular column Modern Love is now a podcast. Modern Love: The Podcast, is a production of WBUR in Boston, in collaboration with the Times.

The first episode, “Missed Connection,” was written by Rosemary Counter and is narrated by Broadway actor and musician Lauren Molina. The story starts 10 years ago, with a group of friends perusing Craigslist’s “missed connections” section.

New episodes of the podcast will be made available every Thursday on iTunesStitcher and other podcast apps, as well as on WBUR.org.

