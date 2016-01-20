Methane Leak Spurs Call For Pipeline Oversight

The broken natural gas well in Los Angeles has been pouring methane into the air for nearly three months now. It’s estimated the Aliso Canyon leak has pumped 4.6 billion cubic feet of potent greenhouse gas into the atmosphere – as much as 1.3 million cars would in a year.

Now the spewing gas is sparking calls for a new watchdog system for methane. Ingrid Lobet of the investigative nonprofit inewsource reports.

Ingrid Lobet, investigative reporter for inewsource.

